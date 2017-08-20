JEJU WEEKLY

3 places where you can cool down in the hot weatherHere are some options for people this summer in Jeju
Jeju Weekly
승인 2017.08.18  17:09:01
There are some indoor-outdoor options as well so you don’t have to stay at home until autumn.

Jeju ‘Let's Run’ Horse Racing Park

▲ Photo courtesy Let's Run Park

2144 Pyeonghwa-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju-si
064-786-8114
park.kra.co.kr/jeju_main.do

There are few better ways to warm up than screaming at the local horses as they battle it out at the Jeju ‘Let’s Run’ Horse Racing Park.

There are only two other horse racing tracks in Korea (one in Seoul and the other in Busan) so it is also a privilege that Islanders enjoy.

You can decide to sit in the stands or rub shoulders with the punters inside. Although your view of the race might not be the best, it is the best way to soak up the atmosphere with the locals.

Horse Racing Park: Wed to Sun, 9am to 6pm
Horse Racing: Friday 1:20pm to 4:50pm, Saturday 12:20pm to 4:50pm
Buses: Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal: #782-1 -> To Let’s Run Park [32mins] -> Walk to Let’s Run Horse Racing Park [3mins]
Seogwipo Intercity Bus Terminal: #781, 781-1 -> To Let’s Run Park [43 minutes] -> Walk to Let’s Run Horse Racing Park [3mins]

Green Tea Seawater Sauna in Haimian

▲ Photo courtesy Haimian

338-1 Iljuseo-ro, Jeju-si
064-713-2001 / www.haimian.co.kr

Haimian is located by the sea in Oedo and has an outdoor bathtub for you to enjoy the ocean view and fresh air while soaking in hot, steamy water.

Facilities include a condominium, fitness club and a cafe, and the clean seawater and Jirisan green tea in the sauna have health benefits including disease prevention and muscle healing.

Hours: 6am-9pm
Tickets: Adults 7,000 won / children 3,000 won
Buses: Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal: # 960, 971 -> To Oedo Elementary School (20 mins) -> Walk to Haimian (5 min)

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum

▲ Photo courtesy Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

32, Jungmungwangwang-ro 110 beon-gil, Seogwipo-si
064-738-3003 / www.ripleysjeju.com

When the Jeju museum opened in 2011 it was the 32nd “odditorium” in 11 countries and our review states it “elicits childhood memories,” “speaks to all ages” and “delivers several hours of plain fun.”

Explorer Robert L, Ripley collected oddities on his 18 trips around the world and after his death in 1941 he opened a foundation, and then a museum. The Jeju museum contains 700 of these curiosities and plenty more.

Winter hours: 9am to 7pm (last admission 6pm)
Tickets: Adults 10,000 won / youths 9,000 won / children 8,000 won
Buses: Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal: #782 → To Jungmun Tourist Complex Entrance [50mins] → Walk to Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum [3mins]
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
