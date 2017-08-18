JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.18
Lifestyle
Usain Bolt get cramp while running for the titie! Why do people get cramp and how can we avoid it?
Jeju Weekly
2017.08.18
On Aug. 13, 2017, during the final race of his illustrious running career, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt takes off during the final leg of the relay race but to only moments later hubble to the track, mincing in agony.

Angel Bermudez on eBaumsWorld introduced a video about a guy having cramp. Many people were able to identify with him since they experience the similar thing in their life. Let’s check out the video and why and how cramp happens.

Why cramps occur

1. Strenuous exercise or a sudden overload of stress to a particular muscle

2. When the nerve becomes compressed because of the intervertebral disk

How to deal with leg cramps

Sitting on a chair, flex and extend your leg and massage the affected muscle. Also, apply a hot pack if necessary.

How to prevent muscle cramps

1. Eat foods high in vitamins, magnesium and calcium.

2. Stretch before exercising and drink lots of water.
