  Updated 2017.8.21
Torrential rain warning issued for Jeju, on Aug. 21 Monday‘HATO’, 13th Typhoon effect from Philippine
Jeju Weekly
승인 2017.08.21  07:36:59
The Jeju Regional Office of KMA (Korea Meteorological Administration) issued heavy rain warning up to 50 mm accumulation for the western and northern parts of Jeju island.

Photo courtesy Jeju Regioanl Office of Korea Meteorological Administration

In areas of Yousuam (유수암), Yeodo (외도), Geumak(금악), Jeju island, the accumulated rainfall reached 55. 5mm, 53.5mm, 27.5mm respectively for 6 hours from midnight to 6 am on Aug. 21.

This torrential warning was in place 6 am, Aug, 21 and is set to remain in place for another 24 hours. About 30~80 mm of more rainfall is expected until Aug. 22, Tuesday.

Photo courtesy Korea Meteorological Administration

Due to ‘HATO’, the 13th Typhoon slowly moving from eastern sea of Philippine, there will be more torrential rain, thunderstorms and gust today on Jeju island.
© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
