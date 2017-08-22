‘Art Cube’ exhibition shows art work in shipping containers placed in the forest

The Art Cube exhibition aims to show the work of four young artists from Jeju. However, its unique point is that in order to prove that art can be shown anywhere the artworks are being exhibited in shipping containers that have been placed in Jeju's forests. The work will be displayed at Jeju Jeolmul Natural Forest and Seogwipo Healing Forest until Oct. 31. About The Exhibition Title: ‘Art Cube’

Date: Until Oct. 31

Venue: a. Jeju Jeolmul Natural Forest (절물자연휴양림),

584 Myungrim-ro, Jeju City (제주시 명림로 584) b. Seogwipo Healing Forest (서귀포 치유의 숲)

2271 Sanrocksam-ro, Seogwipo City, Jeju (제주도 서귀포시 산록남로 2271) Artists: Four young up and coming artists from Jeju. Kang Tae-hwan, Lee Young-hee, Lee Ho-chul, Park Ju-woo

Types of Artwork: Installation, paintings, sculptures

Organizer: Jeju Foundation for Arts and Culture (JFAC)

Inquiry: 064-800- 9163 ▲ Art by Lee Ho-cheol ▲ Art by Lee Yong-hee ▲ Art by Park Ju-woo ▲Art by Kang Tae-hwan ▲ Art by Kang Tae-hwan Art by Park Tae-hwan ▲ Art by Park Tae-hwan