Who to call if you witness a crime on Jeju

|
According to statistics released by Jeju Provincial Police Agency, 393 crimes were committed by foreigners on Jeju in 2015. This means Jeju has the highest rate of crime committed by foreigners out of all areas in Korea considering the size of the population. Out of the total 393 crimes, 260 crimes of these were committed by Chinese.
How to report a crime on Jeju
If you witness a crime scene or get involved in crime, please call 112 so that you can get quick assistance from police. 112 is the emergency number used in Korea. If you don't have a cell phone, you can make a 112 call for free from a public phone.
Other contact information
1. Reporting crime and emergency calls
Reporting crime: 112
Fire, emergency patient, emergency rescue: 119
Cyber terror, privacy information law: 118
Missing child, runaway: 182
2. Sexual violence, Domestic Violence
Emergency call for women: 1366
Danuri (다누리) call center (emergency help for migrant women): 1577-1366
3. School Violence
Youth Consulting: 1388
Emergency center for school girls: 117
Emergency call for school violence: 1588-71794.
4. Interpretation services
BBB Korea (BBB코리아): 1588-5644
TTCALL (티티콜): 02-1330
Danuri Call Center (다누리콜센터) for migrant women: 1577-1366
Information Center for Foreigners: 1345
5. Other inquiries
Tourist information for foreigners: 1330
Consulting regarding human rights: 1331
Labor center for migrant workers: 1599-1138
Legal counseling: 132