Who to call if you witness a crime on Jeju

According to statistics released by Jeju Provincial Police Agency, 393 crimes were committed by foreigners on Jeju in 2015. This means Jeju has the highest rate of crime committed by foreigners out of all areas in Korea considering the size of the population. Out of the total 393 crimes, 260 crimes of these were committed by Chinese. How to report a crime on Jeju If you witness a crime scene or get involved in crime, please call 112 so that you can get quick assistance from police. 112 is the emergency number used in Korea. If you don't have a cell phone, you can make a 112 call for free from a public phone. Other contact information 1. Reporting crime and emergency calls Reporting crime: 112 Fire, emergency patient, emergency rescue: 119 Cyber terror, privacy information law: 118 Missing child, runaway: 182 2. Sexual violence, Domestic Violence Emergency call for women: 1366 Danuri (다누리) call center (emergency help for migrant women): 1577-1366 3. School Violence Youth Consulting: 1388 Emergency center for school girls: 117 Emergency call for school violence: 1588-71794. 4. Interpretation services BBB Korea (BBB코리아): 1588-5644 TTCALL (티티콜): 02-1330 Danuri Call Center (다누리콜센터) for migrant women: 1577-1366 Information Center for Foreigners: 1345 5. Other inquiries Tourist information for foreigners: 1330 Consulting regarding human rights: 1331 Labor center for migrant workers: 1599-1138 Legal counseling: 132