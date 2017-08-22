JEJU WEEKLY

Who to call if you witness a crime on Jeju
Jeju Weekly
2017.08.22
According to statistics released by Jeju Provincial Police Agency, 393 crimes were committed by foreigners on Jeju in 2015. This means Jeju has the highest rate of crime committed by foreigners out of all areas in Korea considering the size of the population. Out of the total 393 crimes, 260 crimes of these were committed by Chinese.

How to report a crime on Jeju

If you witness a crime scene or get involved in crime, please call 112 so that you can get quick assistance from police. 112 is the emergency number used in Korea. If you don't have a cell phone, you can make a 112 call for free from a public phone.

Other contact information

1. Reporting crime and emergency calls

Reporting crime: 112

Fire, emergency patient, emergency rescue: 119

Cyber terror, privacy information law: 118

Missing child, runaway: 182

2. Sexual violence, Domestic Violence

Emergency call for women: 1366

Danuri (다누리) call center (emergency help for migrant women): 1577-1366

3. School Violence

Youth Consulting: 1388

Emergency center for school girls: 117

Emergency call for school violence: 1588-71794.

4. Interpretation services

BBB Korea (BBB코리아): 1588-5644

TTCALL (티티콜): 02-1330

Danuri Call Center (다누리콜센터) for migrant women: 1577-1366

Information Center for Foreigners: 1345

5. Other inquiries

Tourist information for foreigners: 1330

Consulting regarding human rights: 1331

Labor center for migrant workers: 1599-1138

Legal counseling: 132

ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
