LCD Soundsystem release immersive VR experience 'Dance Tonight'

Recently reformed New York Electro dance punk band LCD Soundsystem have released a new virtual reality music video for their song Tonight. The project, titled Dance Tonight, is described as an “ever changing VR experience” that lets the viewer feel like they are in the room dancing. The clever part is that the video changes depending on the system you are watching it on. For example, if you watch on a web browser you will just see a static screen while those with a simple VR headset (such as a smartphone with Google Cardboard), will be able to get a more immersive VR experiences. For the best possible experience, anyone lucky enough to own a full room scale VR device can “become a performer and add their own dance to the piece.” While this is no doubt an interesting idea, LCD Soundsystem's are by no means the first group to experiment with VR or with more immersive ideas. Here are some other musicians who have tried similar things. The following videos can all be viewed either on a computer using your mouse to change the view or, for a simple VR experience, on a smartphone. Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra’s attempt at VR gives the viewer a full 360 degree view of the performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. There numerous different angles that you can watch from including the conductor’s place in front of the orchestra and the front row of the audience. Gorillaz Saturnz Barz As a band well known for their innovative VR was surely the perfect medium for the Gorillaz. Their VR video is an immersive experience that puts the viewer at the center of a spooky cartoon story. The video obviously struck a nerve with the audience as it quickly garnered over three million views. Infinite Bad In 2015 K Pop band infinite unveiled their attempt at a 360 VR video with the music video to the song ‘Bad.’ This 360 degree video puts viewers at the center of the music video, giving fans a unique view of the video. Play K-pop Museum ▲ Play K-pop Museum. Photo courtesy Play K-pop Play K-pop museum offers a different kind of immersive experience. Throughout the museum are various different exhibits that let K-pop fans experience the life of a K-pop star. Perhaps the most impressive part of the museum though is the hologram show at the end that not only accurately recreates a performance from some of Korea's biggest bands but also uses pictures taken in the museum to transport fans onto the stage itself.