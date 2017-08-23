Event: 2017 Jeju Food Film Festival

Date: Sept. 8 ~ Sept. 9 (Opening Ceremony: 10 a.m.)

Purpose: To promote a safe food environment and raise awareness of the importance of healthy eating through the linking of home, school, and the community

Major programs:

Sept. 08

10:00 Opening ceremony

10:50 - 12:15: Jiro Dreams of Shushi (Japanese / English Narration / Korean Subtitle: 2011 American documentary film. The film follows Jiro Ono (Jirō), an 85-year-old sushi master and owner of Sukiyabashi Jiro, a Michelin three-star restaurant.

12:30 - 14:00: Haute Cuisine (French / Korean Subtitle: 2012 French film based on the true story of Danièle Mazet-Delpeuch and how she was appointed as the chef for François Mitterrand. The original French title is Les Saveurs du Palais.)

14:20 - 15:50: Speech by food columnist Park Chan-il (박찬일) “Taste of thoughts, and Thoughts about Taste”

Sept. 09

10:00 - 11:35: Kamome Diner (Japanese / Korean subtitle: a 2006 comedy film, based on a novel by Yōko Mure. The film is set in the Finnish capital Helsinki and follows a Japanese woman who sets up a diner serving Japanese food in the city, and the friends she makes in the process)

12:00 13:55: American Chef (Enlgish / Korean subtitle: a 2014 American comedy-drama film directed by Jon Favreau, Downey Jr. Favreau plays a professional chef who quits his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant and returns to his hometown of Miami to fix up a food truck)

14:10 - 15:40: Speech by Kim Ji-soon (김지순) who is designated as a Jeju’s number one local food master

Sept. 8 ~ Sept. 9 :

Various hands-on programs: Food making, crafts making, sharing of seeds, natural deodorant making, and many others welcoming kids and family.

Food Film Festival is free

Venue: Daemyung Resort (대명리조트) near Hamdeok Beach (함덕해수욕장 근처)

577 Shinbuk-ro, Jochen, Jeju City (제주시 조천읍 신북로 577)