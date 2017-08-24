JEJU WEEKLY

Survey results: 63% of respondents answered that they thought war could break out on the Korean peninsula
Jeju Weekly
2017.08.24
Last week, we asked for your thoughts on the tensions between North Korea and the US. The survey threw up some interesting, worrying, and also, perhaps, comforting answers.

Here is a breakdown of the answers to the questions posed.

For an up-to-date look at the current situation check out the article below

Question one: Do you think war could break out on the Korean peninsula?

While perhaps not surprising due to the drastic increase in tensions last week, or the fact that the two Koreas are, technically, still at war, as someone living in the country I was quite surprised that so many people thought a breakout was possible.Perhaps the most worrying answer to any of the questions was that 63% of people who responded to our survey believed that war could break out on the Korean peninsula.

It makes me wonder whether the slight calming of the situation over the past few days would have any effect on people's opinions and also, out of the people who thought a war was possible, did they think it was likely.

2. If you say "Yes", why?

The most popular answer to this question was "ICBM tests or more nuclear tests by North Korea." This suggests that most people who answered our survey would put the blame for any conflict squarely on the hands of the North Korean regime.

However, a still fairly significant number of the population was worried about the possibility of preemptive strikes by the US which, considering the increase in rhetoric last week, perhaps isn't surprising.

3. If you say "No," why?

A much higher number of people believed that pressure from neighboring countries would be the main reason that war didn't break out than the role of the South Korean government itself.

Interestingly, not a single person thought that war would be avoided due to a possible restoration of North-South relations.

4. Are Koreans reacting well to this emergency situation?

A majority of people surveyed believed that Koreans were reacting well to the emergency situation. This was perhaps summed up on Aug. 14 by Korea President Moon Jae-in who stated that "The government, putting everything on the line, will block war by all means."

5. Would you reconsider visiting (or living in) Korea due to the current situation?

Perhaps the biggest positive from the whole survey was that the overwhelming majority people who replied said that they would not reconsider visiting or living in Korea due to the rise in tensions last week.

Could this perhaps point to the fact that most people believe that, while possible, war is unlikely?



