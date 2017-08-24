JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.24
How to throw out home appliances on Jeju for free
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.24  11:34:14
▲ Broken washing machine Photo courtesy Michael Coghlan

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province has announced that people in Jeju must use the available free pick up service to discard home appliances such as washing machines, air conditioning units, and refrigerators.

The service is available nationwide and the Ministry of Environment announced that from January to June in 2017 almost 30,000 appliances were discarded.

The Jeju Weekly wants to encourage you to take advantage of the service although, in order to use the service, you (or a friend) will need to know some Korean.

How to use the service

1. Contact the collection service through the website below, by phone, or through Kakao Talk.

2. Through these services you will be able to find out when pickup is available and then organize a time and a place for the pickup.

3. Now you just need to sit back and wait for people to come and pick up the thing that you want to get rid of.

Website
www.15990903.or.kr
(English on the website is not provided)

Call
1599-0903

Kakao Talk (KakaoTalk is a free mobile instant messaging application for smartphones with free text and free call features.)
ID: 폐가전무상방문수거

Hours
Mon to Fri 8:00am to 6:00pm
Sat 8:00am to 12:00pm
