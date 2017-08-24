How to watch Mayweather vs McGregor in Korea

Mayweather vs McGregor. Some are billing it as the fight of the century, others as a circus that is cheapening the sport of boxing. Whatever your opinion, we are pretty sure that a significant number of you living in Korea will be wanting to watch it! More from The Jeju Weekly North Korea Situation: A reprieve in tensions, or calm before the storm?

LCD Soundsystem release immersive VR experience 'Dance Tonight'

Video shows six huge ways AI will change our lives What day and what time will the fight be in Korea? Luckily, for those living in Korea, the fight is on at a time when you will likely be up and awake. In Las Vegas, where the fight is happening, it will take place in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 26. What this means for viewers in Korea is that it will take place around midday in Korea on Sunday, Aug. 27. The main event should begin around midday in Korea, with the fight starting sometime after. Where will the fight be broadcast in Korea? According to Naver, there will be two ways that you can watch the fight. The first is on the TV channel KBS2 TV. The broadcast on KBS2TV is set to begin at 11:30 and run until 14:30. If you don't have KBS2TV, it is also possible to stream the fight online, although you will potentially need some Korean language skills to sign up to the service. (If not you can try our guide below.) Korean broadcaster SPOTV have recently launched a sports subscription service that will be showing the fight. While the normal fee is only around 9,800 won per month, they also offer a one-month free trial. With the fight taking place this weekend, that means anyone who signs up now will be able to watch the fight for free. The service is only available in Korean. However, as long as you have an ARC card, a phone, and a bank card you should have no problem signing up for the service. **Once you are signed up, you will be charged for the service every month until you cancel so please be aware of this before following the instructions below.** How to sign up for SPOTVNOW. 1. First, you should go to the SPOTV website www.spotvnow.co.kr 2. Click on the highlighted button (Apply for one free month) 3. Click on the highlighted button (Watch Spotv) 4: Click on the highlighted button to make an account (Sign up) 5: If you agree with the conditions, check the highlighted button and fill in your details 6: Click the button next to "Security Check" This will open up a new window in which you will have to perform a security check using your phone. If you ever use Korean services online you will likely know how to use this service already. If not, follow these instructions. 1. Choose your telephone service provider 2: Fill in the details below, agree with the conditions, then press the highlighted button (This is for LG Uplus) The details should be the same as on your phone contract (including if capital letters were used) 3: You should receive a text message with a number. Input the number in the box and press the highlighted button (Confirm) 7: If the confirmation checks out, you will be brought back to the previous page. Next, you should press the button next to "email" to confirm you haven't already signed up. After this, scroll to the bottom of the page and press the blue button. 8. On the next page, you can check your details and then start payment by pressing the blue button. 8: You may need to install some security to complete the payment. I was using Chrome and it worked fine. 9: Fill in your details, read the conditions and check if you agree, then press the highlighted button. The ARC section is just the first six digits After completing this I noticed there is what looks like the option to change languages in the bottom corner. That could be worth trying. 11: Almost there! If the payment has gone through, just press the confirm button. 12: Congratulations! You have now signed up and should be able to watch the fight (as well as other sports content) for a month. Remember though that as they have your card details you will be charged for your second month automatically.