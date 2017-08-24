JEJU WEEKLY

Be careful! Rip current hits Jungmun Beach
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.24  17:49:22
With one more weekend left of August, it leaves one more chance to head to the beach before the summer facilities close.

However, an event yesterday (Aug. 23) at Jungmun Beach does serve as warning to be as careful as possible when swimming in the sea.

At around 2:00 p.m. a rip current hit swimmers enjoying the summer weather at Jungmun Beach, dragging them around 50 meters into the sea. Around 15 people were affected by this sudden event.

Luckily for the people involved, they were all taken back to the safety of dry land within 15 minutes.

After the event, the police released a reminder that rip currents do often occur at Jungmun beach and that it is best to be prepared should one occur.
