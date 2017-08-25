Five tasty restaurants and cozy cafes near to Jeju Museum of Art

You could easily spend a whole morning or afternoon at Jeju Museum of Art. Although, if you do, you will likely need something delicious to fill your stomach before or after your visit. Luckily, there are some excellent restaurants and cafes nearby to the museum that should more than satisfy your cravings after a few hours at the gallery. From brunch and juice to pork or abalones, here are five delicious places to go near to Jeju Museum of Art.



1. Cafe Plante 카페 쁠랑뜨 ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly When you arrive at Cafe Plante, what is most striking is the flower pots that line the entrance welcoming you in. Inside, there are more plants still with the colors of the flowers contrasting beautifully with the pure white background. Cafe Plante is famous for its detox smoothie and its brunch menu. The brunch dishes are full of healthy food such as salmon, spinach, and sweet pumpkin soup. Although, if you plan to enjoy brunch here you must make a reservation by calling the number below The cafe opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays. Detox smoothies are 6,000 won while an Americano is 4,000 won. Brunch is 11,000 won. Location 2977-15, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do Contact 070-8809-5699



2. Sinbiuisarang 신비의사랑 ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Cafe ‘Sinbiuisarang’ is located on the corner of Jeju Sinbiuido-ro. It is famous for ‘hand drip’ coffee which the cafe owner roasts himself. He does this in the cafe itself which means that when you enter this place, you can smell the deep aroma of coffee right away. As well as selling coffee for you to drink, Sinbiuisarang also sells various kinds of coffee beans, meaning it really does offer the complete package for coffee lovers. The cafe’s opening hours are from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day although it is closed on the second and fourth Friday of each month. The price of coffee varies from 6,000 won to 7,000 won. Location 293-27, Nohyung-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do Contact 010-8024-5152



3. Damhwaheon 담화헌 ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you want to go somewhere still and quiet to relax, then we recommend that you go to Damhwaheon. It is popular due to its displays of earthenware when you arrive, different pots and plates in many different colors welcome guests. If you really like them, then you can purchase one at the cafe. Basically, it is a great spot for those with an interest in interior design. In terms of the coffee on offer, they have two types of drip coffee, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe and Guatemala Antigua. As well a this, they sell ice cream with bean powder in earthenware bowls. Drip coffee is 6,000 won and bean powder ice cream is 5,000 won. The cafe opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday except for Thursdays. Location Chugsanmaeulbuk-gil 55, Jeju-si Contact 010-9087-2953



4. Molirang Heukdosaegirang 물이랑흑도새기랑 ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly This is a restaurant where you can taste the black pork and horse meat that Jeju is famous for. If you want to try horse meat, it comes as a set composed of raw horse meat, horse steak, and grilled dishes. The highlight of this course is the grilled horse meat which is cooked in front of you. Just like steak, horse meat can be eaten rare. A pork set (750g) is 75,000 won while the price of horse meat varies from 30,000 won to 50,000 won. The restaurant also sells a set menu that allows you to enjoy both horse meat and black pork for 15,000 won. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday except Chuseok and Lunar New Year’s Day. Location Chuksanmaeulbuk-gil 1 Jeju-si Contact 064-744-7031



5. Cheonhaecheon 천해천 ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly ‘Cheonhaecheon’ is a restaurant where you can enjoy unlimited abalone. The restaurant is a buffet restaurant, so you can enjoy vegetables, various types of seafood, and Shabu-shabu freely. For your shabu-shabu, you can either choose a spicy Sichuan broth or one with a milder flavor. Aside from Shabu-Shabu, there are 20 kinds of salads, which could be a good option for the health conscious. As wells as this, at the restaurant, there is Starbucks coffee and Haagen Daz ice cream as well as other types of dessert for you to enjoy after your meal. The price is 34,000 won per person. Location Halladaehakro 25, Jeju-si Contact 064-742-1101



