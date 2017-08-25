Experience the best of Jeju with the Yellow Tourist Bus

The new Yellow Tourist Bus makes it super easy (and cheap!) to travel to some of the best spots on Jeju.

Yellow Tourist Bus 810 : Western region Designed by The Jeju Weekly

Yellow Tourist Bus 820 : Eastern Regions Designed by The Jeju Weekly

Bus fare: 1,200 won (1,150 won with a transport card). The bus will run at 30 minute intervals and there will be a tour guide on each bus. First bus: 8. 30 am, last bus : 5. 30 pm

If you scan your bus card when you get off the bus you will be able to make a free transfer within 40 minutes. You can buy a transport card in advance at most convenience stores.