Travel
Experience the best of Jeju with the Yellow Tourist Bus
Song Jung Hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.25  16:57:40
The new Yellow Tourist Bus makes it super easy (and cheap!) to travel to some of the best spots on Jeju.

Yellow Tourist Bus 810 : Western region Designed by The Jeju Weekly
Yellow Tourist Bus 820 : Eastern Regions Designed by The Jeju Weekly

Bus fare: 1,200 won (1,150 won with a transport card). The bus will run at 30 minute intervals and there will be a tour guide on each bus. First bus: 8. 30 am, last bus : 5. 30 pm

If you scan your bus card when you get off the bus you will be able to make a free transfer within 40 minutes. You can buy a transport card in advance at most convenience stores.

The Jeju Weekly
Jeju Travel
