Jeju's new bus system was finally implemented today! Well, perhaps we should say that part of Jeju's new bus system was implemented today. While the new bus numbers and routes were all in operation, it looked to me like the bus lanes may still be a while away from being fully completed. I took the bus this morning to see how the new system checks out. Here is what to expect when you take the bus. Firstly, the bus stops As expected, there isn't much change here. The system that shows which buses are approaching is still there, albeit with very different numbers. Each bus stop also has a helpful updated guide to the buses you can take at each stop. Of course, this is all in Korean so it could take some getting used to. Then, the routes It also looks like there are a lot of routes available. Can't be sure, but it seems like more variety in where you can go than the old system. Again, the only problem will be finding out which bus will take you where you need to go. Luckily, some of the buses have where they are going written on the side in English This could be super useful if you don't know which bus to take. Unfortunately, though, not every bus has this. Hopefully, they will add it in the future. The bus lanes don't look anywhere near ready One of the biggest changes will be the introduction of bus lanes. However, while the one at the Airport is ready, the ones here in City Hall and up towards the University look some way from completion. These bus stops and lanes in the middle of the road look interesting These bus lanes are up near the Girls Middle and High School bus stop near to Aradong. They are in the middle of the road and it looks like the bus lane will go in between. Not sure how it will work but the bit of road from here to City Hall is one of the slowest in Jeju so I'm certainly pleased that something looks like it is being done to fix this! Good start, still some way to go While the bus routes have been introduced today, it looks like it will still be a while before the full system, including bus lanes, is fully completed. However, it is nice to see a few different routes and once everyone is used to the new numbers I'm sure everything will work smoothly.