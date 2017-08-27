Any complaint on Jeju’s new bus lines ? Please contact (064) 710-7777

Jeju’s new public transport system has been finally implemented on Aug. 26 in 30 years. Major changes include a cheaper bus fare of 1,200 won, transfer discount benefits, and an express route operation which will enable people to travel between popular spots in the province within an hour.

The provincial government announced on Aug. 22 that it launched a telephone hotline to provide information and to accept complaints about it from Aug. 26, the first day of the implementation of the new transport system.

Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Hotline staff provide information on the new bus routes and also accept complaints about the new bus system, problems with the bus information system and other transport matters.

The number to call is (064) 710 - 7777. It is run daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As well as the hotline, Jeju Call Center at 1-2-0 is open for any public transport information including new bus routes.