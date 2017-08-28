Nine stunning photos that captured the beauty of Jeju's sunset this weekend

운이 좋은 저녁, 날도 좋은 저녁. #행복한밤 #제주 #제주뮤직페스티벌 #JMF #석양 #제주스타그램 #jeju A post shared by 츨이 (@chloe.hjlee) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Anyone who ventured out in the evening this weekend on Jeju's north/north western side was in for a real treat as both Saturday and Sunday had absolutely spectacular sunsets.

Here are some of the highlights from the weekend.

1. This picture from Tapdong in Jeju City shows a colorful sky with Jeju's fishing boats in the distance.

▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

2. A little later on from the same spot and things took a more dramatic turn.

▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

3. If you ventured further down the coast, you could have seen views like these from Geumneung Beach.

A post shared by U Z hyun (@uz_space) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

4. Jeju Music Festival was held this weekend and visitors to the festival were in for a real treat.

A post shared by 梁邦彦,양방언, Ryo Kunihiko (@yangbangean_ryokunihiko) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:49 am PDT

5. Here is another photo from the same festival.

운이 좋은 저녁, 날도 좋은 저녁. #행복한밤 #제주 #제주뮤직페스티벌 #JMF #석양 #제주스타그램 #jeju A post shared by 츨이 (@chloe.hjlee) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

6. Students at Jeju National Universtiy surely found it hard to continue studying with this view just outside their window!

▲ Photo by Jia Min Tan

7. This photo, also from the university, managed to catch both the sunset and the moon!

▲ Photo by Jia Min Tan

8. Did you know that you can see cacti on Jeju? This photo captured a deep red sunset with cacti in the foreground.

A post shared by 제주일상 (@roadhoon) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

9. Perhaps the most 'Jeju' photo on this list, this one was taken from Seowoobong Peak and managed to get both the sunset, Hamdeok Beach, and Mt. Hallasan in the same photo.