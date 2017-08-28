JEJU WEEKLY

Nine stunning photos that captured the beauty of Jeju's sunset this weekend
Jeju Weekly
2017.08.28
Anyone who ventured out in the evening this weekend on Jeju's north/north western side was in for a real treat as both Saturday and Sunday had absolutely spectacular sunsets.

Here are some of the highlights from the weekend.

1. This picture from Tapdong in Jeju City shows a colorful sky with Jeju's fishing boats in the distance.

▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

2. A little later on from the same spot and things took a more dramatic turn.

▲ Photo by The Jeju Weekly

3. If you ventured further down the coast, you could have seen views like these from Geumneung Beach.

A post shared by U Z hyun (@uz_space) on

4. Jeju Music Festival was held this weekend and visitors to the festival were in for a real treat.

5. Here is another photo from the same festival.

6. Students at Jeju National Universtiy surely found it hard to continue studying with this view just outside their window!

▲ Photo by Jia Min Tan

7. This photo, also from the university, managed to catch both the sunset and the moon!

▲ Photo by Jia Min Tan

8. Did you know that you can see cacti on Jeju? This photo captured a deep red sunset with cacti in the foreground.

A post shared by 제주일상 (@roadhoon) on

9. Perhaps the most 'Jeju' photo on this list, this one was taken from Seowoobong Peak and managed to get both the sunset, Hamdeok Beach, and Mt. Hallasan in the same photo.

A post shared by Sangsoo Lim (@sslimphoto) on

© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
