Queer Culture Festival to be held in Jeju

▲ Rainbow flag and blue skies by Ludovic Bertron

The first Jeju Queer Culture Festival will be held on Oct. 28.

The organizing committee for the festival held a press conference at Eoullim Madang in Jeju City Hall earlier today (Aug. 28).

This is a location made the news last year due to it being the place where a crime related to misogyny occurred last year.

The committee stated that they chose to hold the press conference here because they wanted to overcome hatred and discrimination in a place where a related crime occurred.

The committee also announced that the location for the festival has not been decided. However, those interested can check out their Facebook group to be notified when plans are finalized.

The Queer Culture Festival will be the first event in Jeju.