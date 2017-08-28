JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.28 18:09
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Culture
Voice of the Haenyeo -1Kyung-ja Hong, Chief of fishing collective (Hansu Village)
Anne Hilty  |  contributor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.28  16:45:48
페이스북 트위터
Photo by Sung Eun Lee

We go to the Otherworld ['jeoseung'] to earn money, and return to the earthly world ['iseung'] to save our kids.'

And when I emerge from the water, all of my worries and cares have somehow disappeared. “But the sea is turning white. There is no more seaweed left. The marine life is much less than it was in my youth. When a typhoon damages the farmers' crops, they are compensated by the government, but we are not compensated for the destruction of the sea by climate change—because the damage is invisible to those who do not enter the water.This is a haenyeo proverb. When I'm in the sea and the weather is bad, the water unclear, I often wonder: why am I doing this? But when it's a good day and the catch is in sight, my mind is completely empty except for my goal.

Government officials should get out of their offices and come down to the sea – to see for themselves the damages brought on by pollution and climate change. “We are a community. We fight at times, yet we are like a family.

Among ourselves, it's simply 'eonni' [sister] or 'samchun' [lit. 'uncle' but used generically for one's elder]. We hold our breath, go into cold water, and raise our kids...and we are brave, and we survive.”

Excerpted from "Portrait of a diving woman" by Anne Hilty

[Related Stories]
Anne Hilty의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
Jeju Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트