Nightlife in Jeju City: Five places to drink or dance

While Jeju may be known for its nature, that doesn't mean that you have to be tucked up in bed by eleven! If you are traveling in Jeju City and want to find some nightlife then you have plenty of options. Here are some fun places to have a drink or dance to music in Shin Jeju.



Soul Factory

(소울팩토리, 灵魂的工厂酒吧, パブ ソウルファクトリー) ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Located in Yeondong, Soul Factory is a bar with a pool table and darts. The music in the bar is mainly disco and 90’s K-pop to encourage you to dance. Although, even if the music doesn't get you dancing, perhaps unlimited beer for 10,000 won will! Location: 133, Noyeon-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 노연로 133)

Call: 010-2473-6426



Pub Jack 501

(잭 501 펍, パブ ジャック501) ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Pub Jack 501 has various types of alcohol including cocktails, beer, vodka, brandy, and single-malt. When you feel hungry, you can also try Turkish pizza or traditional bread. If you are looking for somewhere to relax with a cocktail, this could be the perfect place. Location: 38, Yeondong 7-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 연동7길 38)

Call: 064-748-9980 Jespi

(제스퍼, ジェスピ) ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Jespi is one of the best places on the island to get craft beer made on Jeju. They have five different types of beer ranging from a pale lager to a strong ale. The brand has become even more popular since it was introduced on a famous Korean TV show called Gourmet Road. As this year is the fourth year since they opened they have a special offer where if you buy three beers, you can get one free! The pub opens at 4:00 p.m. and closes at 1:00 a.m. Location: 44, Sindae-ro 16-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 신대로16길 44)

Call: 064-713-7744 B.Turn

(비턴, ビール専門店B-turn) ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly B.Turn is a great choice for an evening drink due to its huge selection of bottled beer and spirits. Not like a typical pub, instead you choose the beer you want to drink from the fridge and pay for it later. There are many branches throughout Jeju, although the one in Yeondong is particularly notable due to its huge outdoor patio, making it the perfect place for a drink on a warm evening. Oedo branch

Location: 3, Ujeong-ro 13-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 우정로13길 3)

Call : 064-712-7722 Nohyeong branch

Location: 33, Wollang-ro 10-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 월랑로10길 33)

Call : 064-711-9855 Yeondong branch

Location: 38, Yeondong 7-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주시 연동7길 38)

Call : 064-711-9980 Jeju City Hall branch

Location: 12, Gwangyang 10-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea (제주시 광양10길 12)

Call : 064-702-4254 Samhwa district branch

Location: 264, Iljudong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea (제주시 일주동로 264)

Call : 064-725-2627 Ildo branch

Location: 4, Yeonsu-ro 3-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Republic of Korea 9제주시 연수로3길 4)

Call : 064-757-7100 Jeju Aroma Dome Night Club

(제주아로마돔나이트, 阿罗马大型观光夜总会, アロマドームナイトクラブ) ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly If you want to dance in a big club, there is only one real option in Jeju City and that is the Aroma Dome Nightclub. The huge venue and its dance floor is a great place for dancing. Perhaps the most impressive thing in the Aroma Dome is the fact that at certain times during the night the roof opens up letting you dance under the stars. The Aroma Dome opens at 7:00 p.m. and stays open all the way through the night until 5:00 a.m. Location: 8, Yeondong 10-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 연동10길 8)

Call: 064-746-7400