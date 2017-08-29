Korea National Security Council held early morning talks after North Korea fire missile over Japan

After North Korea launched a missile over Japan last night, it has been reported that The Blue House (Korean Presidential House) held a National Security Council standing committee talks at around 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Because of the severity of the situation, the committee assumed that President Moon would be joining the meeting but he didn’t attend. In total, the meeting lasted for around 40 minutes.

North Korea launched the missile over Hokkaido Island in the north of Japan at 5:57 a.m. (KST).

The missile traveled for a total of around 2,700km. The range of the missile suggests that it is an intermediate range ballistic missile and North Korea potentially wants to prove that it can possibly reach Guam with that type of missile.

This is the first missile that has been fired over Japan since Kim Jong-un came to power in North Korea. The only other times they have fired over Japan was in 1998 and 2009.