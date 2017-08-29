Jeju cafe worker caught secretly taking photos of female customers and posting them online

▲ Photo courtesy JTBC

A man working at a cafe near Hyeopjae Beach has found himself in trouble recently after secretly taking pictures of female customers in a cafe and posting them online.

He uploaded several pictures and added comments about the appearance of the women in the pictures to the social media platform Twitter. The comments were said to provoke sexual humiliation.

The Jeju Provincial Police Agency announced that the posts and the person who uploaded them are being investigated.

The man has been revealed to be 36 years old who has finished graduate school.

Since finding himself at the center of the storm, the man who wrote the posts has removed them from his Twitter account and also wrote a post apologizing. He has since left the platform completely.

The staff member was just a part time staff at the cafe and the owner of the cafe did not notice what was going on.