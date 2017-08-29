JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.29
Jeju based reality show 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' extended for two more episodes
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.29  13:20:58
Fans of Korean superstar Lee Hyo-ri are sure to be happy today as it was announced that her hit TV show, 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast,' has been extended for another two episodes.

The show is based on Jeju and features Hyo-ri, her husband Lee Sang-soon, and singer IU, as they welcome guests to their home and show them around Jeju.

Know for its beautiful shots of Jeju's scenery, the first series was originally only planned to run for 12 episodes.

The statement said that the extra episodes could show stories from behind the scenes or unreleased recordings.

The extra episodes mean the show will now run until Sept. 24.

