Wife accused of cutting off husband's penis while he slept

It has been alleged that a 50-year-old wife has cut her husband’s penis off while he was sleeping.
The incident happened at an apartment in Yeosu, one of the southernmost cities in Korea, over the weekend.
The man was found after a neighbor heard a groaning sound coming from the apartment where the incident took place. He then visited the apartment and found the man lying on the floor.
In an interesting twist, neighbors told police that on the surface it seemed like the couple had a good relationship. This, of course, begs the question, why did this happen?
Well, during the investigation, Mrs. Kim, the wife, confessed that her husband had ignored her and been violent against her. She also added that he never gave her money to live while he spent a lot of time out and playing play golf.
The man in question is now in hospital in a non-critical condition.
The police will investigate more about her motivation and issue an arrest warrant.
