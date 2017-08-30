‘He was handsome’ A 32-year-old elementary school female teacher arrested for having sex with a student

▲ Photo courtesy YTN

Police have arrested a female teacher accused of having sex with a sixth-grade student.

It has been reported that the teacher and the student had sex several times at school and in the teacher’s car during June and August.

The case was only brought to the attention of the police after the student’s parents checked the messages on his phone.

During the investigation, the teacher in question testified that they liked each other and even that the student in question was too handsome for her to resist her feelings towards him.

The police say that the teacher is subject to punishment because he was under 13 years old.

The teacher in question was married with children and has been removed from her post.