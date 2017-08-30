Contact details you need to know before your Jeju trip in Jeju

While we all hope your travel plans go smoothly and without any issue, there is a chance that something could go wrong during your trip. From becoming unexpectedly ill, to losing your passport, we have all had something go wrong during our travels. Of course, these things won’t necessarily ruin your trip if you simply ensure that you are prepared for the unexpected! Here is a list of important phone numbers and contacts that you can use during your Jeju travels. Make sure you keep this article somewhere safe!



1. If you become sick, these hospitals provide translation services Jeju National University Hospital ▲ Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly Jeju National University Hospital was built in 2001 and more than 600 people work in the hospital. There are 506 beds from the basement to 6th floor. For foreigners, there is a translation service during business hour from (8:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m). Location:

15, Aran 13-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 아란13길 15) Translation Service Contact:

English 064-717-1654

Chinese 064-717-1935

Russian 064-717-1053

Japanese 064-717-1507 Website:

Korean http://www.jejunuh.co.kr/index.do

English http://en.jejunuh.co.kr/index.do

Chinese http://cn.jejunuh.co.kr/index.do

Russian http://ru.jejunuh.co.kr/index.do

Mongolian http://mo.jejunuh.co.kr/index.do

Jeju Halla Hospital Located in Yeondong, Jeju Halla Hospital has around 80 doctors and 200 nurses. As well as this, there are more than 400 beds. A translation service is provided Location:

65, Doryeong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, Korea (제주특별자치도 제주시 도령로 65번지) Main Contact:

064-740-5000 Translation Service Contact:

English 064-740-5368~9 Website:

Korean http://www.hallahosp.co.kr/

English http://www.hallahosp.co.kr/han/en/

Japanese http://www.hallahosp.co.kr/han/jp/index.html

Chinese http://www.hallahosp.co.kr/han/ch/



2. Who to contact if you lose something or something gets stolen When you lose your passport, money or cell phone, you should contact your embassy or consulate. If you are worried about losing your passport, it can be a good idea to make a copy of the photo page of your passport before leaving your home country. If you are a us citizen, contact: U.S. Embassy Seoul Location:

188 Sejong-daero, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea 03141

Contact:

02-397-4114 U.S. Consulate Busan Location:

#993, Joongangdae-Ro, Busanjin-Gu, Room 612 (Lotte Gold Rose) Busan, Korea 47209

Contact:

02-397-4114



3. Remember the number, 1330 1330 is a tourism information hotline provided by Korea Tourism Organization. 1330 provides translation services to the foreigners visiting Korea. When you take a taxi or visit a restaurant, you call this number to get some help.