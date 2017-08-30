Complete guide to the Jeju Airport Limousine 600

Design By Jung Young Suk, The Jeju Weekly

The Jeju Airport Limousine 600 is the most convenient and comfortable way to travel between the North and South sides of Jeju island. Here is what you need to know so you can take the bus.

1. What are the airport limousine routes?

Design by Jung Young Suk, The Jeju Weekly

2. Where is the bus stop? In front of Gate 5, Jeju International Airport

3. There are three different ways to pay:

1) Pay using cash: After you board the bus, you can pay cash directly to the bus driver. The bus fare rates are listed below.

2) Buy a ticket: A ticket can be purchased at the airport bus stop.

3) Pay using a T-money transport card (or a credit card only that has the option to be used as a post- pay transport card.)

You can purchase a T-money card at any convenience store. There is even one convenience store at the airport!

T-money is a transportation card that can be used on public buses and subways in major cities throughout Korea. With this transportation card, travelers can save themselves the hassle of purchasing single journey subway/bus tickets for every ride. They can also enjoy discounts on rides and free transfers from one bus to another, one subway line to another, or from bus to subway or vice versa. (Within a transfer time limit.)

4. What time is the first and last airport limousine bus?

The bus first runs at 6:10 a.m. from the airport and continues at intervals of 14~16 minutes until 10 p.m. The final bus leaves the airport at 10:50 p.m.

5. How much does the Airport limousine cost?

Airport - Yakcheonsa (60min) : 4,500 won,

Airport - Worldcup Stadium : 5,000 won

Airport - Seogwipo (85min) : 5,500 won

Jungmun - Seogwipo (20min) : 2,000 won

6. Detailed route / time information