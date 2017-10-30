JEJU WEEKLY

The 8th Jeju French Film Festival showcases a diverse selection of French movies.
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.10.23  11:43:49
The 8th Frech Film Festival

Date : Nov. 7 ~ Nov. 12, 2017

Venue : 1)Movie Culture Art Center (영화문화예술센터), Megabox Jeju (메가박스 제주점)

18, 14-gil, Jungang-ro, Jeju City (제주시 중앙로 14길 18)

2) Pungryu (풍류)

31, 8-gil, Gwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 8길 31)

Opening Movie : Nov. 7 (Tuesday), 7:30pm, Megabox Jeju 1st theater

‘Lost in Paris (2016)’ (with Korean subtitles)

Organizers : Jeju International Cultural Exchange Association (제주국제문화교류협회),

Jeju French Film Festival Organizing Committee (제주프랑스영화제집행위원회)

Supporters : French Embassy in Seoul, Jeju Provincial Government, Jeju Media Institute

Sponsors : Jeju Provincial Development Corporation, KT&G, NXC

The aims of the festival are : (1) For Jeju residents to experience French culture through French movies; (2) to contribute to the revitalization of Old Town Jeju as a cultural destination and; (3) to develop it as a culture tourism product

All movies shown at the festival are free

Festival schedule will be updated soon.

Contact : (070)4548-5367, Hompage: www.jicea.org, Email : koylim@naver.com (Ko, Young-lim)

폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
