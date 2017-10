The Slow Postbox that delivers a year later is located at Nature Ecology Experience Learning Center in Halla Arboretum.



The Slow Postbox is available for local residents as well as tourists.



There are free postcards next to the Slow Postbox and once you put the letter into the postbox, the letter will be delivered a year later.



The Slow Postbox was made to encourage relaxation and a sense of slowness while you are writing a letter.



Below is the map where you can find the Slow Postbox.