Rejoice! Study shows alcohol can help you speak a second language better
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2017.10.23
Alcohol is well known for its tongue loosening effects, although not always in a good way.

However, according to a study reported in Time, it could also help you speak not just your own language but also a foreign one!

While we would maybe assume that the effects of alcohol would simply make a person less nervous about speaking, according to the study, the benefits of drinking alcohol go beyond this and actually improved things like fluency and pronunciation.

Unfortunately for those who don't like studying the real grit of the language, things like grammar and vocabulary didn't seem to improve after enjoying a drink.

The effect of alcohol was tested on a group of German speakers studying at Maastricht University in Holland. Half of the participants were given a drink of water before a short two-minute conversation and half of them were given an alcoholic beverage.

They then had a conversation that was recorded and evaluated by two Dutch speakers.

Interestingly, given the fact that alcohol is often associated with given the speaker a false confidence, those who had been given an alcoholic drink didn't think that their conversations were any better than those who had just drunk water.

The unfortunate news is that all the students already spoke good Dutch, after all, their classes were taught in the language. Because of this, it seems unlikely that having a shot of soju will lead to proficiency in Korean. Maybe best stick to studying!

