A rare chance to experience deep inside 'Jeju' : 2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival to be held Nov. 4 ~ 5

|
<2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival>
Dates : Nov. 4 (Sat.) ~ 5(Sun.), 2017
Venue : Jeju Mokkwana (mok Government Office)
25, Kwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 25(삼도이동)
|
|
|
|Image courtesy Paran
Hosted by: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province
Organized by: Jeju Culture and Art Foundation
Sponserd by: JIBS broadcasting
Contact: 064-800-9146
|
|
|
|Photo courtesy Paran
Highlight programs
Nov. 4 (Sat.): 17:00~18:30
Dance performance by Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jo Heung-dong, Ju se-yeon, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.
|
|
|
|Photo courtesy Paran
Nov. 5 (Sun.): 10:00, 14:00, 16:00.
- Jeongdongbeollip hat making: Jeju traditional hat made with Jeongdong straw,
- Making straw-cushion
-Jeju Onggi making: Jeju traditional pottery made with Jeju soil
- Jeju folk song learning experience
- Wearing Korean full-dress attire
- Gosori liquor tasting and observation of manufacturing Jeju’s traditional liquor
-Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut ritual performance (11:00)
- Haenyeo or women diver’s song performance (15:00)
- Jeju Buddhist ritual, Jeju keungut ritua, Yeonggamnori
-"Nollewatti geulla " Norian Maro performance, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.
- Many more!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Photo courtesy Paran