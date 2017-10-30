JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
A rare chance to experience deep inside 'Jeju' : 2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival to be held Nov. 4 ~ 5
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.10.24  15:18:28
<2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival>

Dates : Nov. 4 (Sat.) ~ 5(Sun.), 2017

Venue : Jeju Mokkwana (mok Government Office)

25, Kwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 25(삼도이동)

Image courtesy Paran

Hosted by: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

Organized by: Jeju Culture and Art Foundation

Sponserd by: JIBS broadcasting

Contact: 064-800-9146

Photo courtesy Paran

Highlight programs

Nov. 4 (Sat.): 17:00~18:30

Dance performance by Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jo Heung-dong, Ju se-yeon, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.

Photo courtesy Paran

Nov. 5 (Sun.): 10:00, 14:00, 16:00.

- Jeongdongbeollip hat making: Jeju traditional hat made with Jeongdong straw,

- Making straw-cushion

-Jeju Onggi making: Jeju traditional pottery made with Jeju soil

- Jeju folk song learning experience

- Wearing Korean full-dress attire

- Gosori liquor tasting and observation of manufacturing Jeju’s traditional liquor

-Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut ritual performance (11:00)

- Haenyeo or women diver’s song performance (15:00)

- Jeju Buddhist ritual, Jeju keungut ritua, Yeonggamnori

-"Nollewatti geulla " Norian Maro performance, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.

- Many more!

Photo courtesy Paran

폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
