A rare chance to experience deep inside 'Jeju' : 2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival to be held Nov. 4 ~ 5

<2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival> Dates : Nov. 4 (Sat.) ~ 5(Sun.), 2017 Venue : Jeju Mokkwana (mok Government Office) 25, Kwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 25(삼도이동) Image courtesy Paran Hosted by: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Organized by: Jeju Culture and Art Foundation Sponserd by: JIBS broadcasting Contact: 064-800-9146 Photo courtesy Paran Highlight programs Nov. 4 (Sat.): 17:00~18:30 Dance performance by Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jo Heung-dong, Ju se-yeon, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt. Photo courtesy Paran Nov. 5 (Sun.): 10:00, 14:00, 16:00. - Jeongdongbeollip hat making: Jeju traditional hat made with Jeongdong straw, - Making straw-cushion -Jeju Onggi making: Jeju traditional pottery made with Jeju soil - Jeju folk song learning experience - Wearing Korean full-dress attire - Gosori liquor tasting and observation of manufacturing Jeju’s traditional liquor -Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut ritual performance (11:00) - Haenyeo or women diver’s song performance (15:00) - Jeju Buddhist ritual, Jeju keungut ritua, Yeonggamnori -"Nollewatti geulla " Norian Maro performance, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt. - Many more! Photo courtesy Paran [Related Stories] [Photos] A glimpse into beauty of Jeju's intangible culture Song Jung-hee의 다른기사 보기 ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)

