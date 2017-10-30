One man’s elaborate scheme to make money off TOEIC exams

Mr. Shin, who works hard and has a good personality, has one fatal weakness.



That is his English ability, or more specifically, his TOEIC score. In fact, he hasn’t been promoted for four years because he couldn’t get a TOEIC score of more than 800.



He enrolled in the TOEIC class early in the morning. He was sleepy and tired. Sitting on the chair in the classroom ten years after he graduated college is definitely a big challenge for him.



In spite of his passion, due to frequent overwork, there have been many occasions when he wasn’t able to get up in the morning.



Mr. Shin said, “I don’t even use English for work, so to me, it is ironic that I still have to study English and submit the TOEIC score in order to get promoted.”





If you pay 4 million won, you can get the score for your promotion



The pressure on people like Mr. Shin to get a good TOEIC score in order to progress in their career has led some people to think that they can profit from their desperation.



One such example is Mr. Kim. He took the TOEIC exam on behalf of other people who needed a certain score and was able to receive a lot of money. However, after doing this for four years, he was caught earlier this year.



He was able to trick the exam supervisors by combining his photograph with his client’s photograph.



The International Criminal Investigation Division of Busan Police Agency arrested Mr. Kim and also the 20 clients who had hired him for help.



Since Sept. 2013, Mr. Kim took several English tests such as TOEIC, TOEFL and TEPS, and received 4 million won for each exam.



Mr. Kim graduated high school in the US and served in the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army or KATUSA. He now works for a Swiss drug company.





How did it happen?



At first, Mr. Kim spread his advertisement with the title of ‘I can get the score that you want’ in order to draw attention to people who want to get an increased score.



Once he found the clients, he asked them to send their photograph. And by using a special computer program, Mr. Kim synthesized his photograph with the clients’ photograph.



After this, he told his clients to reissue their ID or driver’s license with the photograph that he had synthesized.



Using this new ID or driver’s license, he took the exam. One client, who used to have a score of 180, got a score of 900 (Out of 990).





In Conclusion



Mr. Kim made 150 million from his clients. But he spent most of the money on his own entertainment, such as drinking alcohol.



The police officer said. “Mr. Kim is a young and talented guy who is already making good money from his company. However, he mistreated his talent.”