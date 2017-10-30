JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Korea to begin trial of right to die policy
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.10.24  17:37:31
페이스북 트위터

In January last year, Korea passed a law that would allow terminally ill patients to seek the right to die when there is no chance for them to recover.

The law is expected to come into full operation in January 2018 but before that, starting this week thirteen hospitals in Korea will run a trial of the new system.

The law will not allow euthanasia, which is when an action is taken to end a life to relieve suffering, but will instead allow patients to die naturally through things such as the withholding of treatment or the turning off of life-support machines.

Such treatments include respirators and certain cancer treatments.

According to The Ministry of Health and Welfare, during the trial period which will last for three months hospitals will consult with terminally ill patients or, if the patient is incapable of making the decision, their family members in relation to their end-of-life care.

[Related Stories]
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트