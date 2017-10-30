[Video] "North Korea is So Predictable!!"

How exactly do we understand the situation with North Korea? And how should we position ourselves to deal with the country?

Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader is often portrayed in America as an eccentric, wacky or crazy dictator terrorizing his people.

However, professor David Kang, Director of the USC Korean Studies Institute and Center for International Studies believes that we’re dramatically underestimating the supreme leader

He discusses the enduring truths about North Korea, and debunks ongoing myths that surround the “rogue” state in a four part lecture series.