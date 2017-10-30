JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
Good news for veggies! Jeju’s first Vegan Festival to be held on Nov. 12
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.10.26  11:47:54
페이스북 트위터

Vegan Festival in Jeju

Date: Nov. 12 (Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Jeju Tourism University Convention Hall (제주관광대학교 컨벤션홀)

--University: 2715, Pyonghwa-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju (제주특별자치도 제주시 애월읍 평화로 2715)

Convention Hall : Tel 064-750-3552 Fax 064-750-3553

Contact: veganwind4jeju@gmail.com or FB messages (*sellers can contact via email as well)

https://www.facebook.com/vegankorea/

Transport:

Bus: 250-1, 250-2, 250-3. 250-4, 282 All buses starting from Jeju Bus Terminal, Jeju City

Express Bus: 150-1, 150-2, 182, : Starting from Jeju Bus Terminal

181: Starting from Jeju International Airport

How to apply to be a seller: 👉Click here!! 👉 https://goo.gl/forms/6kXaHh6tCesyYWya2 and fill out the application form to apply

Applicants’ requirements:

- Individuals or companies that manufacture, sell, and distribute foods, products, and eco-friendly upcycling products, which can meet stringent vegan standards.

-Willingness to take part in vegan festival agreeing to its purpose on the event day.

Facilities available: one table (180 * 90), two chairs, tents and the shade of a tree for each seller.

Entry fee: free

Donations: 5% of the day's proceeds from all sellers will be donated for animal rights activities

* This event is a non-profit event and all members of the organizing group are made up of volunteers.
Song Jung-hee의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트