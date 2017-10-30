Good news for veggies! Jeju’s first Vegan Festival to be held on Nov. 12

Vegan Festival in Jeju

Date: Nov. 12 (Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Jeju Tourism University Convention Hall (제주관광대학교 컨벤션홀)

--University: 2715, Pyonghwa-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju (제주특별자치도 제주시 애월읍 평화로 2715)

Convention Hall : Tel 064-750-3552 Fax 064-750-3553

Contact: veganwind4jeju@gmail.com or FB messages (*sellers can contact via email as well)

https://www.facebook.com/vegankorea/

Transport:

Bus: 250-1, 250-2, 250-3. 250-4, 282 All buses starting from Jeju Bus Terminal, Jeju City

Express Bus: 150-1, 150-2, 182, : Starting from Jeju Bus Terminal

181: Starting from Jeju International Airport

How to apply to be a seller: 👉Click here!! 👉 https://goo.gl/forms/6kXaHh6tCesyYWya2 and fill out the application form to apply

Applicants’ requirements:

- Individuals or companies that manufacture, sell, and distribute foods, products, and eco-friendly upcycling products, which can meet stringent vegan standards.

-Willingness to take part in vegan festival agreeing to its purpose on the event day.

Facilities available: one table (180 * 90), two chairs, tents and the shade of a tree for each seller.

Entry fee: free

Donations: 5% of the day's proceeds from all sellers will be donated for animal rights activities

* This event is a non-profit event and all members of the organizing group are made up of volunteers.