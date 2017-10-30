JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.10.30
How many people came to Jeju recently?
D.H. Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2017.10.26
According to the National Statistical Office, 4,353 people moved to Jeju to live during the third quarter, which is from July to September.

That number is 31.7% higher than the same period last year, which was 3305 people.

The number of people was reached by subtracting people moving out from people moving into Jeju.

From the same statistics, 1,573 people in June, 1,553 people in Aug. and 1,227 people in Sept. came to Jeju.

And from Jan. to Sept., 10,547 people came to Jeju, which is 10.3% lower than the same period of last year, which was 11,752 people.

It is expected to reach 13,000 people by the end of the year, unless something unexpected happens.

The number of people who come to Jeju is 7,823 in 2013, 11,112 in 2014, 14,257 in 2015 and 14,632 in 2016.

<This is the graph of the number of people coming to Jeju since 2013>
