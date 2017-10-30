Jeju Dongmun Traditional Market, Jamie Oliver, British celebrity chef once explored the world’s freshest produce!

Dongmun Market is the largest permanent outdoor market in Jeju City and sells fresh agricultural, fisheries, and livestock products at low prices. As the center of commerce in Jeju City, this daily market is included as part of Olle Course No. 17. The Traditional Market was established after the liberation in 1945. Due to a big fire that broke out in March 1954, the whole market and the nearby area was reduced to ashes. The market then moved to its current location and kept the original name. As one of the most popular traditional markets in Jeju, Dongmun Market has served countless customers, selling diverse items at inexpensive prices. Photo courtesy Instagram/Jamie Oliver The Market had some time in the limelight again last year as Jamie Oliver, a British celebrity chef visited the market in search of fresh produce and Kimchi for the second installation of his food TV series. On May 28, 2016, Jamie produced a live video stream from Dongmun Market in Jeju city as fans followed in tow. He posed pictures and messages of his experiences on social network sites. Photo courtesy Facebook/Jamie Oliver Products available: Agricultural, fisheries, livestock products, linen and cottons, imported goods, medicinal herbs, and crops. Address: 20, Gwandeok-ro 14-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do (제주특별자치도 제주시 관덕로14길 20 (이도일동)) Directions: By bus, it is 20 minutes away from the Jeju International Airport and 10 minutes away from the Jeju sea port. Get off at the Dongmun Market bus stop or the Jungangno bus stop. Store Information: First floor with approx. 300 stores Convenient Facilities: Shade, fire extinguishers, surveillance cameras, ATMs, Internet Café and customer lounges, etc. Parking Facilities: Available on site (located within the market: free) and Namsugak Public Parking Lot (124 spaces available) Credit Cards: Available Transport Bus: 310-2, 315, 316, 325-1, 325-2, 330-2, 343-2, 350-1, 350-2 410-2, 420-1, 465-2t Baby Stroller Rental Services: Available Pets: Available