Fall leaves on Mt. Hallasan expected to reach peak color this weekend!

Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Office There is some great news for people wanting to go hiking this weekend because Oct. 29 is expected to be the day that the fall colors on Mt. Hallasan are at their peak! While the leaves have been changing since around Oct. 16, it is thought that this weekend is when they will reach their peak color. More info: The best fall views on Jeju The peak is determined when 80 percent of the leaves have changed color. Meanwhile, the first fall color is when 20 percent of the leaves have changed. The leaves are said to be arriving earlier this year due to the big temperature difference between day and night and also the increasing amount of sunshine. If you want to see the leaves during their peak, the trails on Mt. Hallasan are some of the best places to go. As well as this, a walk through one of Jeju's forests also comes highly recommended. Here are four places you can go if you want to see Jeju's fall colors! Yeongsil Valley: A magnificent view of Mt. Halla ▲ ▲ Yeongsil Valley Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Yeongsil Valley is located on the slopes of Halla Mountain. It was once considered a place where gods gathered. The sound of running water and birdsongs imbue this picturesque area with an almost dreamlike serenity. In fall, the view from the hiking trail running though Yeongsil Valley is a lavish study in green, red, orange, and yellow. The contrast between this elegant mixture of colors and Halla’s severe rock formations is part of what give Yeongsil its distinctive look.



Address: 246 Yeongsilro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do Andeok Valley: As seen on TV The main location for the Korean drama “Chuno”, Andeok Valley is a theater rich in fall character. Walk past evocative gorges whose metamorphic walls are crowned with lithe trees bursting with color. Enjoy murmuring streams meandering next to neat wooden walkways. This valley is also home to caves used during prehistoric times, so be on the lookout for beautiful ancient shelters.



Address: 359 Gamsan-ri, Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do Saryeori Forest: Dense woodlands, extensive paths ▲ ▲ Saryeori Forest Photo by Hong Sun-byeong

The trails of Saryeori Forest links Jeju City and Seogwipo City. There are several lengthy hikes to fulfil even the most hardy walking appetite. Designated a biological reserve in 2002 by the UN, Saryeori means holy place. In fall, everywhere you turn you will see a gallery of unforgettable images. Deer are a regular part of the scenery, and look for a small Buddhist temple near the main entrance. Bring some food and drink and make a day of hiking these opulent forest trails.



Address: Bijarim Gyorae-ri, Jocheon-eup, Jeju-si, Jeju-do Mt. Hallasan: Eorimok Trail ▲ Photo by Steve Oberhauser Before even setting off on the journey, the Eorimok Visitor Center is intelligent and inviting. Various interactive displays are present on two floors for all ages and abilities. This is the best place to learn in-depth about Mt. Halla in English on the subjects of flora, fauna, and geology. There are many small wonders on this 4.7-km path to the 1,800-meter Witsae Oreum, where a manned rest shelter offers noodles and other snacks. To get there, a trekker goes through an oak tree forest ascent toward Sajebi Hill and its wooden walkway, in addition to reaching Manse Park Overlook. The red azalea blossoms in the spring blanket the wide expanse at top. Also, nice babbling creeks run their course and at least one spring water drinking opportunity is present. Address: 220-1, Haean-dong, Jeju-si, Jeju-do