AVAAZ campaign- The Jeju 4.3 massacre civic groups are conducting the campaign to demand an apology from U.S

The 4.3 massacre civic groups are petitioning to gather 100,000 signatures through online and offline portals for the U.S. and UN to form an investigative body to investigate the truth behind the massacre and come up with a guideline on appropriate measures to aid and compensate the victims.

Marking the 70th anniversary next year, the groups plan to conduct the campaign along with Avaaz, a global web movement to bring people-powered politics to decision-making everywhere.

Please join the campagin and share it your friends.

1) AVAAZ: Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States: Apologize for the Jeju April 3rd Massacre

https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Mr_Donald_Trump_President_of_the_United_States_Apologize_for_Jeju_April_3rd_Massacre/?ajWJkdb

2) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKajEju088lQR6Sp9PwOCENnGKL6Yi8TH_m-l35WbsV3Uvow/viewform

3) The Jeju Weekly article:

http://www.jejuweekly.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=5771

April 3 massacre civic groups embarked on a 100,000-signature campaign, demanding an apology from the U.S. : A foreign scholar believes that a frank acknowledgment of the past, from all sides should be the precondition to move next.