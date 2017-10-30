JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
AVAAZ campaign- The Jeju 4.3 massacre civic groups are conducting the campaign to demand an apology from U.S
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.10.29  08:41:14
페이스북 트위터

The 4.3 massacre civic groups are petitioning to gather 100,000 signatures through online and offline portals for the U.S. and UN to form an investigative body to investigate the truth behind the massacre and come up with a guideline on appropriate measures to aid and compensate the victims.

Marking the 70th anniversary next year, the groups plan to conduct the campaign along with Avaaz, a global web movement to bring people-powered politics to decision-making everywhere.

Please join the campagin and share it your friends.

1) AVAAZ: Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States: Apologize for the Jeju April 3rd Massacre

https://secure.avaaz.org/en/petition/Mr_Donald_Trump_President_of_the_United_States_Apologize_for_Jeju_April_3rd_Massacre/?ajWJkdb

2) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKajEju088lQR6Sp9PwOCENnGKL6Yi8TH_m-l35WbsV3Uvow/viewform

3) The Jeju Weekly article:

http://www.jejuweekly.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=5771

April 3 massacre civic groups embarked on a 100,000-signature campaign, demanding an apology from the U.S. : A foreign scholar believes that a frank acknowledgment of the past, from all sides should be the precondition to move next.

[Related Stories]
Song Jung-hee의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트