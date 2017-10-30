JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Ningbo to Jeju flight route set to resume this week
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.10.30  16:37:46
페이스북 트위터

It has been well noted that the number of flights between Jeju and China has been seriously reduced due to the effects of the deployment of THAAD on the mainland of Korea.

However, reports are saying that Chinese low-cost airline Spring Airlines will resume flights between Ningbo and Jeju from this week. The flights will run between the two cities on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings.

The airline had previously stopped the service due to a lack of customers in July. It is also said to be thinking of expanding the number of flights between Jeju and Shanghai.

Of course, these flights being resumed does not mean that the effects of THAAD are over, and it won't be until the major airlines start resuming their flights that things are likely to get back to normal.

While travel to Korea was never banned by China, there was a sharp reduction in the number of group tours from China coming to Korea and Jeju.

In fact, until July, there had been a 56.3 percent drop in the number of foreign tourist coming to the island this year.

The news about the renewal of flights comes after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Korea's Ambassador to China Noh Young-min met on Sunday in Beijing, while bilateral currency swap arrangements have also recently been renewed.

If you are looking to fly abroad from Jeju this winter. Other recently announced flights include those going to Bangkok and Kuala Lumur!

[Related Stories]
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트