JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.10.31 18:01
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
China and Korea set to normalize ties after THAAD
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.10.31  17:28:04
페이스북 트위터
▲ Jaewon in Shin Jeju was particularly hard hit due to the lack of Chinese tourists. Photo courtesy jnuri.

On Oct. 31, Korea and China agreed to work to get relations back on track after the deployment of THAAD had caused an almost year-long breakdown in relations between the two countries.

In a joint press release, Korea and China stated that “the two sides attached great importance to the Korea-China relationship and decided to push for further development of the strategic cooperative partnership.”

This breakdown had a severe effect on trade and, importantly to Jeju, also tourism.

In fact, this year Jeju has seen a significant reduction in the number of Chinese tourists who have traveled to the island. At the end of September, Chinese tourists numbers were down 73.1 percent when compared to last year.

After the joint statement, the Jeju Tourism Organization reacted to the decision saying, “based on the changes to the tourism market we will be able to make immediate changes through our Chinese office and our network in China. This will come through government offices, tourism companies, and the media.”

They added, “however, even if there is a recommencement of group tours coming from China, we will still focus on building growth through the individual and special purpose tourism markets, not quantitative growth.”

Yesterday, Chinese budget airline Spring Airlines announced that it was going to start to resume its Jeju to Ningbo route this week.

The lack of Chinese tourists to Jeju saw the island start to attract tourists from other countries. As well as this, a significant number of Korean tourists arrived on the island to partly make up for the lost numbers.
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트