Olympic torch to be carried by haenyeo and giant underwater robot called 'Crabster'

▲ Haenyeo at work Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation

The PyeongChang Olympics are coming up soon and the Olympic flame is beginning its tour around the country.

The flame arrived in Korea on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1 after being carried from Greece (on a plane) by gold-medal winning figure skater Kim Yu-na.

The flame will make its journey to Jeju on Nov. 2 when it will begin a two day trip around the island.

On Nov. 2 at 5:40 p.m. the torch will be carried on horseback and on foot from Jeju Bank Sagori to Inje Sagori. After that, there will be a torch welcoming event at Tapdong Seaside Amphitheatre which will begin at 6 p.m.

The next day, on Nov. 3, the torch will begin its journey at Shilla Hotel in Jungmun Tourist Complex at 9:28 a.m. It will then arrive at Seongsan Illchulbong at 12:10 midday where it will be carried by both Jeju haenyeo and a giant underwater robot called Crabster.

While many of our readers are familiar with haenyeo, you may be less familiar with Crabster. Crabster is a 2.4 meter long, half-ton, six-legged robot that can walk along the ocean floor at a depth of up to 200 meters.

This will be the first time that the Olympic flame has ever been carried by a robot!

After Jeju, the flame will fly out to Busan where it will continue on its journey throughout Korea.