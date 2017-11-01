Lawsuits between family members have increased in Korea

Mr. Kim, who got married in 1992 and had two sons, was sued by his second son for unpaid Child Support Fee.



Mr. Kim didn’t support his son because he left for America to study, despite his strong opposition.



Now, his second son faces a tough situation where he has to pay the tuition fee for his private college in the U.S. Because of this, he sued his father, who is responsible for his own child, and requested that he pay his two-year tuition fee and life expenses which is 140 million won.



The son claimed, “Since the number of children, who get help from their own parents has increased, my father should also support me.”



However, the Supreme Court ruled that, “Children can only be supported by their parents when they are in the situation where there is no way to make money to live by their own.”



And it said, “Mr. Kim has no responsibility to cover the money that has been requested by the son.”





How many lawsuits have occurred since 2008?



As people live longer, the number of conflicts between family member have increased.



According to the research released in 2017 from 2008 to 2016, lawsuits between family members have increased by 67% within 9 years.



Since 2008, there have been 2,057 lawsuits.



By year, there were 162 cases in 2008, 195 cases in 2009, 203 cases in 2010, 238 cases in 2011, 238 cases in 2012, 250 cases in 2013, 262 cases in 2014, 239 cases in 2015 and 270 cases in 2016.



However, only 479 cases were admitted by the Supreme Court.