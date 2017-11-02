The Olympic flame has just arrived in Jeju, follow it live!

▲ Screenshot from the Torch-Relay live video

The Olympic torch has just arrived on Jeju and it is currently making its way from Jeju Airport to the welcoming ceremony at Tapdong.

The torch arrived in Korea yesterday where it started its 101-day journey around Korea before it finally arrives in Pyeongchang before the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 9.

While the torch will be in Jeju City today, it will be in Seogwipo tomorrow where it will be carried by a giant crab/lobster inspired robot called "Crabster."

You can follow the video of the torch-relay live on the website of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics by following this link: https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/torch-relay/index