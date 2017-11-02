JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju travel is fun and easy- A COMPLETE guide to the new Jeju City Tour Bus
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.11.02  14:51:41
The old Jeju City Tour Bus (operated by Jeju City) and Jeju Golden Bus (operated by Jeju Tourism Organization) were merged into the Jeju City Tour Bus. The new bus will run from Nov. 1 with some added bus routes and a new bus design.

Jeju City Tour Bus is a circular tour bus which allows passengers to freely hop on and get off at any of the 22 bus stops throughout the day. The bus stops include Jeju International Airport, Cruise Passenger Terminal, Jeju Ferry Passenger Terminal, Jeju Bus Terminal, and Jeju Traditional 5-day Market as well as Jeju’s major tourist attractions.

The buses are clearly marked “Jeju City Tour.” Each stop has tall, narrow signs in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean and they provide the tour schedule and the side of the street each route will pass.

Tickets can be bought on the bus from the tour guides (also translation is available in English and Chinese) by either cash, credit card, or transport card.

Bus Routes

Bus fare

a. One-day ticket : 12,000 won (adults), 8,000 won (youth), free (under 48 months-olds)

b. One-time use ticket: 5,000 won (adults), 3,000 won (youths, children, people of national merit, etc).

The bus runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m at one hour intervals. (The last bus leaves at 5 p.m.)

Two hour full circuit tour

Promotional event: bus fare discount from Nov. 1 ~ Nov. 30

For further info: call 064-741-8784~5, http://www.jejugoldenbus.com/ (Korean only)

