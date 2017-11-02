JEJU WEEKLY

Zesty experience on Jeju’s farms: Picking Jeju’s tangerine cropThe gamgyul, or tangerine, is back!
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.11.02  15:43:53
The gamgyul or tangerine is one of Jeju’s most famous products. Many types are grown on Jeju, and each season has a specialty. While the “noji gamgyul” is grown in open fields, others like the “Hallabong,” a fat and juicy citrus created especially for Jeju, and the “cheonhaehyang,” a fragrant and sweet fruit, are grown in greenhouses.

Although these varieties are geared toward the tourism market, and are accordingly priced, they are sweeter tasting and more fragrant than regular tangerines.

The benefits of tangerines for Jeju people aren’t limited to taste. The industry has been a mainstay of the local economy for generations and fruit sales helped many rural families pay for their children’s education from the 1970s to the 1990s, and even today. Local people even say that people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have the crop to thank for their education.

However, after prices dropped greatly in 2002, farmers had to diversify. The province even provided subsidies for farmers to reduce the number of acres of the crop to stabilize prices, and many entered the tourism industry with “experience” programs.

Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

Tangerine picking experience: Best tangerine farms on Jeju island

With such an important role in the island’s economy and culture, it is no surprise that more and more tourists want to get out and experience tangerine picking themselves, and there are many places to do so, often at a low price.

If you go, you not only get to eat as much as you want, but you take home whatever you pick. The basic price normally includes one or two kilograms to take home, with any more being of additional cost.

<Jeju City>

Baengnokdam Farm (백록담 체험농장)

557, Beonyeong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do (제주시 번영로 557)

(30 minutes drive from Jeju International Airport)

064-723-3210

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

3,500 won per kilogram

Get bus #720 or 730 to Bonggae-dong and get off at the “Bonggae Water Park” bus stop. Walk back north and cross the road, and the farm is next to Bonggae Church (봉개교회).

Odeung Gamgyul Farm (오등 감귤농장)

8-15, Odeung 14-gil, Jeju-si, Jeju-do (제주시 오등 14길, 8-15)

064-746-4738

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

5,000 won per 2 kilograms

Get bus #5 to Odeung-dong bus stop and access the farm through the Haneulchae Garden restaurant. (하늘채가든 식당)

Gyulhyanggi Agricultural Association (귤향기)

3118, 1100-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do (제주시 1100로 3118)

010-4584-3356

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

5,000 won per kilogram

Get bus #740, 95 or 46 to Halla Arboretum (Shin Jeju) and walk half a kilometer south to the farm.

Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

<Seogwipo City>

VIP Hallabong Farm

8342, Iljudong-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

010-2663-2538

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2,000 won per kilogram (noji gamgyul) 7,000 won per kilogram (Hallabong)

Get off bus #730 at Sanghyo Ipgu bus stop and the entrance is right opposite.

Jejuhyang Nongsusan (제주향 농수산)

285, Jungmungwangwang-ro, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do

064-738-6776

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

5,000 won per kilogram (noji gamgyul)

Get off the #600 bus at ICC Jeju and walk half a kilometer northeast to the farm.

Bong Bong Tangerine Farm (봉봉 감귤농장)

16, 7141-gil, Jungsangandong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo City

010-3698-2440

7. 30 a.m – 5 p.m

2,000 won per kilogram, admission fee: 2,000 won.

Photo courtesy Jeju Provincial Government

