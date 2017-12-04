JEJU WEEKLY

Event: Dolkorom Talk: Issues Facing Foreign Women On Jeju
Jeju Weekly
2017.12.04
On Dec. 8, The Jeju Weekly and Jeju Culture and Arts Center will hold our fifth Dolkorom Tak Event.

This time it will be titled "Issues Facing Foreign Women in Jeju."

At this event, our main speaker, panelists, and guests will have a chance to discuss the issues facing foreign women in Jeju and Korea.

As well as this, there will also be musical performances and a light dinner buffet.

We are really excited about the guests we have lined up for the event as they are some of the most clued up people on the issues facing foreign women in Jeju and Korea as a whole.

Main Speaker:

Kim Jae-young - Kim Jae-young is a novelist professor who is most well known for her story "Elephant" which is about a multicultural family in Korea.

Panelists:

Kang Seong-euy - Kang Seong-euy is the Director of the Migrant Women Human Rights Center of Korea.

Kim Jung-rim - Kim Jungrim is the director of Jeju Global Center.

Kim Sang-og - Kim Song-og is the manager of the Jeju Migrant Women's Shelter

The speaker and panelists will also welcome discussion and shared experiences from those in the audience.

We will have a professional interpreter on hand to interpret the discussion into English or Korean as required while the main speaker will be translated in advance and shown on a slide as the speech is happening.

After the main event, there will also be musical performances from singer Teihun and Sueng Kyung-won.

**Schedule**

18:00 - 18:30 - Light Dinner
18:30 - 20:00 - Discussion
20:00 - 20:30 - Performances & Mingling

** Directions, Bus, And Map **

Location: Peace Flower Island (평화꽃섬)

This is close to the Chilsungro Shopping Street in Jeju City, please check the maps below for specific directions.

Google: https://goo.gl/maps/5RhbVTzJmA32

Daum: http://dmaps.kr/75o2g

The event is free and there is no need for tickets.
Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
