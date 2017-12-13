'Dark Tourism' map to commemorate April 3rd Incident

In 1992, 11 bodies were found in a cave at Darangshi Oreum. This moment was significant as it heightened the public interest in unveiling the truth of the 4.3 incident. Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation. The National April 3rd committee and the 70th Anniversary Commemoration Committee have produced a ‘Dark Tourism’ map to commemorate the April 3 incident. The map is part of a wider campaign to remember the 70th anniversary of the incident in 2018. The map will include historic sites throughout both Jeju-si and Seogwipo-si such as the April 3rd Peace Park, the lost village of Goneuldong, and the baby grave at Bukchon village. ‘Dark Tourism’ refers to the act of learning from historical sites that have been the place of death and suffering. To this aim, users of the map will be able to supplement the information found at each site through the use of QR codes to find information online. If you want to get your hands on one of the maps to learn more, then you will be able to pick them up at Major Tourist Information Centers, Jeju International Airport, and Jeju April 3 Peace Park. While the map will be only available in Korean, over the years, The Jeju Weekly has produced some of our own short guides to some of the ‘Dark Tourism’ sites on the island. For more info, please check out these links. Revisiting Jeju's painful history Jeju's 4.3 Trails The lost families of Goneul