Denmark ambassador shares environmental goals in Peace Institute lecture

▲ Wind turbines are becoming a common feature of Jeju’s coastlines as wind energy puts down roots for Jeju’s carbon-free future. Photo courtesy Jeju World Heritage Team, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

In a presentation on Nov. 30, the Danish Ambassador to Korea Thomas Lehmann spoke about Denmark's environmental goals.

The lecture was the fifth of the Jeju Peace Institute (JPI) Lecture Series in which foreign ambassadors to Korea are invited to speak on the island.

The presentation, titled “Green Transition: A Perspective From Denmark,” highlighted some of the environmental challenges facing the world, as well as ways that Denmark are trying to overcome these challenges.

While Jeju has the goal of becoming carbon-free by 2030, Denmark is aiming to have 50% of its energy needs covered by renewable energy by 2030. Five years earlier than that, they hope that Denmark’s capital Copenhagen will become the first CO2-neutral capital.

Also like Jeju, when it comes to renewable energy, a high percentage of this energy comes from wind and they are aiming to increase the total amount of wind energy in electricity consumption to 50% by 2020. Denmark is an international leader in the wind power industry.

In 2011 Korea and Denmark agreed to a Green Growth Alliance. This alliance was in order to allow the two countries to collaborate on developing eco-friendly technologies and adopt joint action plans to create a greener world.

Ambassador Lehmann has been the Danish Ambassador to Korea since the summer of 2014.