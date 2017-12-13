Jeju’s population is aging rapidly

▲ Ageing Society. Photo courtesy Jeju City Hall The population of Jeju is rapidly aging. In 2040, three out of 10 people will be over the age of 65 and four out of 10 households will be the houses of elderly citizens. The results of the “2016 Life of the Elderly” survey were revealed by the Honam Regional Bureau of Statistics. According to the Bureau of Statistics, as of June this year, those aged 65 or over accounted for 13.8% of the total population of Korea. This is 7.07 million people, an increase of 3.68 million people when compared to the year 2000. The total number of people over the age of 65 is expected to increase to 32.8% by 2040. The aging population growth trend of Jeju is similar to the national average. The number of people aged 65 or older is 14.1 percent. Since the year 2000, the number has increased by 46,000 people to a total of 89,000 people. The ratio of elderly people on Jeju is the eighth highest among the 17 cities and provinces nationwide. The province with the highest percentage of elderly people is Jeollanam-do where 21.5 percent of the population is over the age of 65. According to last year’s data, the areas of Jeju with the highest percentage of elderly people are Chuja-myeon (30.3 percent), Hangyeong-myeon (26.7 percent), and Gujwa-eup (24.2 percent). The areas with the lowest number of elderly people are Nohyeong-dong (7.2 percent), Yeon-dong (8.1 percent), and Oedo-dong (8.4 percent). As of August this year, two out of 10 households in Jeju are elderly households. In the year 2040, this number is expected to double to four out of 10 households. The proportion of one-person elderly households is 6.4 percent. Compared to 2000, this has decreased by 6.6 percent. However, in 2040 the number is expected to increase to 13.3 percent. One-person households make up around 30.9 percent of the total number of elderly households on Jeju. As the number of elderly people increases, the cost of supporting the elderly is also expected to double by 2040.