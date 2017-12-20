‘Healing Forest’ to provide easy access to one of Jeju’s forests

▲ Photo courtesy by Seogwipo City Hall

A forest path has been built to provide easy access to one of Jeju’s forests for people with disabilities, old people, and pregnant women.

The forest is called the Healing Forest and it is located in Seogwipo city. The project was completed on Dec. 5.

The Seogwipo Recreation Forest Office said, “A universally accessible design has been applied to the Healing Forest so, regardless of age or disability, anyone can use the facility.”

The Healing Forest also has various programs including foot baths and barefoot walking area. Also, they have a moving facility in the parking lot to help people access the forest path.

The Seogwipo City Director of forest recreation management Kang Hui-cheol said, “This project was made to ensure that everyone has the chance to access Jeju’s forests.” He added, “We will try to make a space where everyone can safely experience the forest with no inconveniences."