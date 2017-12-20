JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.12.20 16:42
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
‘Healing Forest’ to provide easy access to one of Jeju’s forests
WooYoung Jung  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.12.15  10:38:15
페이스북 트위터

▲ Photo courtesy by Seogwipo City Hall

A forest path has been built to provide easy access to one of Jeju’s forests for people with disabilities, old people, and pregnant women.

The forest is called the Healing Forest and it is located in Seogwipo city. The project was completed on Dec. 5.

The Seogwipo Recreation Forest Office said, “A universally accessible design has been applied to the Healing Forest so, regardless of age or disability, anyone can use the facility.”

The Healing Forest also has various programs including foot baths and barefoot walking area. Also, they have a moving facility in the parking lot to help people access the forest path.

The Seogwipo City Director of forest recreation management Kang Hui-cheol said, “This project was made to ensure that everyone has the chance to access Jeju’s forests.” He added, “We will try to make a space where everyone can safely experience the forest with no inconveniences."
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트